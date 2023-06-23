Modi thanks Kamala, 'equally enthusiastic about elevating cooperation'

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris for welcoming him. Taking to his Twitter handle, he said that he is 'equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors.'

"Thank you, @VP @KamalaHarris. Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors," PM Modi tweeted on his official Twitter handle, replying to Kamala Harris's tweet where she welcomed PM Modi. She further noted that 'his visit will take our partnership to the next level.'

US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, "Welcome, @narendramodi. The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century, and this visit will take our partnership to the next level -- from space, to defense, to emerging technology and supply chains."

Earlier, PM Modi also appreciated the warm welcome by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his Twitter account. He also noted that he is eager to enhance their bilateral cooperation.

He replied to McCarthy's tweet and said, "Your warm welcome is highly appreciated @SpeakerMcCarthy. Eager to enhance our bilateral cooperation, fostering an even stronger bond between our countries."

Earlier on his Twitter account, Speaker McCarthy expressed the pleasure to welcome PM Modi to the US Capitol. He said, "It was a privilege to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to the U.S. Capitol, one of the greatest symbols of democracy in the world. I look forward to increased economic and national security ties between our two great nations."

PM Modi on his state visit to the US also commented on US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's tweet following the joint sitting of the US Congress.

On his official Twitter account, PM Modi said, "Indeed @LeaderMcConnell, our meeting comes at a crucial time. The challenges we face can be effectively addressed, guided by the values we share. Our nations will continue to work together. On the second day, upon arriving at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour amidst the drizzling rain."

McConnell took to his Twitter account and said, "Today's meeting with Indian PM @narendramodi comes at a consequential moment in our two countries' relationship. We face common challenges, and share a commitment to keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open." PM Modi arrived at the US House of Representatives on Thursday where he addressed the joint session of the US Congress shortly.

While addressing the meeting, he said that it is always a great honour to address the US Congress. He also highlighted India's sturdy economic journey. He said, "When I first visited the US as the PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. And India will be the third-largest economy soon....When India grows the whole world grows."