Missiles target Kyiv and injure 5 as Ukraine prepares for talks with Russia and US

Negotiators from Russia, Ukraine and the US are to meet on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for talks aimed at ending the war. The new round of negotiations would be the fourth brokered by the Trump administration, following the most recent round in Geneva in February.

Western governments backing the peace initiative are seeking a new formula to break the impasse while acknowledging that territorial and security questions remain unresolved.

The Russian missiles that hit the Ukrainian capital overnight damaged homes and commercial properties, closed traffic on a Kyiv bridge over the Dnipro River and triggered new power and water outages, national and city authorities said.