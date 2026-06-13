Minority rights body urges action as communal violence, extortion rise in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation working against religious discrimination, condemned the continued threats by a "vested group" to demolish the Radha-Gobinda Temple in Gaibandha district, warning that such developments could seriously undermine communal harmony throughout the country.

During a meeting of the council's central committee held on Friday in Dhaka, the members strongly urged the government of Bangladesh to take immediate and effective measures to bring these incidents to an end.

“In this regard, the meeting called upon the government, the administration, civil society, and political leaders at both local and national levels to take prompt and appropriate initiatives to preserve communal peace and harmony. The meeting further demanded that those responsible for inciting communal hatred and provocation be brought to justice and awarded exemplary punishment,” the organisation noted.