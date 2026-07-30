Militants attack security checkpost in northwest Pakistan: 9 policemen killed, 28 injured

The attack late Wednesday on the Khazina Banda checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district, bordering Afghanistan, also left 15 militants dead, police said.

No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said that the checkpost was attacked by Fitna al Khawarij, a term the government uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

Following the attack on the police checkpost, reinforcements were dispatched to assist, he said. However, the vehicle carrying additional personnel also came under fire, he added.