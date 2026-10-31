Mideast leaders call for calm as fears mount of renewed war in region

Saudi Arabia's vice minister of foreign affairs said the message from the region is that it wants a return to peace.

Speaking at a security forum in Bahrain, Waleed ElKhereiji told the audience that efforts were being made to prevent a military escalation and reach an agreement that ends the crisis with Iran.

“If you look at... the efforts that everybody is trying to do, the message is very clear. People in this part of the world want to bring peace back to the region," he said. But he said no one can predict the outcome of the efforts.

Concerns are rising about a return to an all-out Iran war.

Speaking at the same event, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said an escalation in the region would be extremely destructive.

“We are very confident that... the second round will be more dangerous, more destructive, and it will lead to nowhere,” he said.