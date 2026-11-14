Microsoft says services fully restored after hourslong global outage

“We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” the company said in an update on X.

Users reported that Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot, were interrupted. Downdetector, an online tracker, said it received outage reports from users in more than 70 countries and territories.

The outage affected governments, courts, healthcare services, businesses, airlines and banks in many places. Governments including those of Japan, Singapore and Australia reported that the hours-long episode had impacted some of their operations.