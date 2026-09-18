Microsoft CEO Nadella lauds Seattle tech community's strengthening ties with India

Nadella was the guest of honour at a special event organised by the Consulate General of India in Seattle under the leadership of Consul General Prakash Gupta.

The event, titled ‘Ideas4India: Indian American Tech CEOs Forum | Unlocking the Tech Dividend’, held Thursday at the consulate premises, was a follow-up to the India AI Impact Summit that was organised in New Delhi in February.

The event aimed to learn from the unique expertise pool of the Indian-American technology community based out of the Greater Seattle area.

Nadella said he was proud to have watched the Seattle technology community grow over roughly 35 years and was pleased to see it forming and strengthening its relationship with India, the consulate said in a press statement.

Nadella described artificial intelligence as a general-purpose technology whose benefits would depend on its broad diffusion across countries, communities and sectors.

Addressing the event, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra welcomed the strong desire of Indian-origin tech CEOs and other forum participants to further deepen the India-US technology partnership.

Kwatra reaffirmed India's commitment to working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure its AI Mission remains firmly anchored on the principles of inclusivity, openness, sovereignty, democratised access, safety and trust, the statement said.