Mexico's legendary rescue brigade heads to Venezuela as earthquakes death toll tops 2,200

They contain body bags.

The man is German Bello, a 39-year-old volunteer with the Brigada Internacional de Rescate Topos Azteca, one of Mexico's best-known civilian search-and-rescue organisations.

Founded after the devastating 1985 Mexico City earthquake, the nonprofit brigade operates independently and has earned an international reputation for deploying to major disasters at home and abroad.

On Tuesday night, Bello was heading into one of Venezuela's deadliest natural disasters in modern history. Nearly a week after two powerful earthquakes devastated the country's Caribbean coast, authorities on Wednesday said more than 2,200 people have died and over 11,000 have been injured.