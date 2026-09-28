Mexico's Baja California braces for major Hurricane Polo as Hurricane Nolo still threatens Hawaii

Nolo was well southwest of Hawaii and moving away from the Big Island as the weekend drew to a close. A high-wind warning, wind advisory and high surf advisory remained in effect for parts of the island through Sunday evening as Nolo's maximum sustained winds increased to near 105 mph (165 kph).

Meanwhile, residents of Mexico's Baja California braced for the expected arrival Monday of Category 3 Nolo, which had top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) Sunday evening, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said. Heavy rainfall from Polo would begin impacting the peninsula overnight and could produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Forecasters said Polo would hit the Mexican mainland after crossing Baja California and could bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of the US Southwest later in the week. Polo was moving to the north at 12 mph (19 kph) about 270 miles (435 kilometres) west of Cabo San Lucas at the peninsula's southern tip, the hurricane centre said.