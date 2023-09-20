Mexico spells out plan to take active role in G77+China

MEXICO CITY: Mexico declared its intention to actively participate in the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) to strengthen the bloc's negotiating position in the complex international scenario.

"Mexico will analyse the group's agenda to find those areas where it can contribute by joining together to act in one voice," the Mexican Foreign Ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Once officials have identified the relevant topics and forums, "Mexico will present its request to participate in the work of the Group of 77 plus China," the ministry said in a statement.

The move reflects "a frank desire to strengthen the bloc's negotiating position in the complex international scenario," it added.

Mexico hopes to "continue contributing to giving a voice to the people of the South in the search for development that does not exclude any country," the ministry said.

At the G77+China Summit of Heads of State and Government in Havana, Cuba, on Friday and Sunday, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said it was "a great honor" for Mexico to be invited to the gathering by the host country.

Barcena also underscored the importance of the bloc's role as a coordinating mechanism to address the most urgent issues on the international agenda for the Global South.