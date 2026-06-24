Mexico, like US, extends birthright citizenship to children born on its soil

Called Lakou Lakay, the name in Haitian creole means “home," and it reflects her family's deepening roots in their adopted homeland where her granddaughter was born two years ago, automatically making her a Mexican citizen.

Like the United States, Mexico extends citizenship to children born within its borders.

President Donald Trump insists the US is the only nation to do so as he seeks to deny birthright citizenship for children whose parents are living in the country illegally or have temporary legal status.