Mexico, Italy, others see up to two more months of heat stress than in 1970s: study

In the US, much of the country sees 15 or more days of at least strong heat stress, and southern parts, including Texas and Florida, are seeing close to 25 or more days with very strong heat stress.

Those heat stress seasons are also lasting longer.

The study's lead author Rebecca Emerton, also a senior scientist at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts in the United Kingdom, said it was striking “to see heat stress not only intensifying in those places that we already consider as being hot or used to experiencing heat waves... but also to see this, we call it, expanding footprint of heat stress expanding into regions where it's historically been rare or non-existent.”