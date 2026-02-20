Mexico, El Salvador make big cocaine seizures at sea as US continues lethal strikes

The latest announcement came Thursday, when Mexico said it had seized nearly four tonnes of suspected drugs and detained three people from a semisubmersible craft, 250 nautical miles (463 kilometres) south of the port of Manzanillo.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said via X that the seizure from the sleek, low-riding boat with three visible motors brought the weekly total to nearly 10 tonnes, but he did not provide detail on the other seizures.

Mexican authorities said the seizure was made with intelligence shared US Northern Command and the US Joint Interagency Task Force South.