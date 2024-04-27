Begin typing your search...

Mexican President urges US to stop issuing human rights report

The US report assesses around 200 countries in the world regarding individual, political, civil and labour rights

ByIANSIANS|27 April 2024 8:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-27 08:00:08.0  )
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador(Reuters)

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has reiterated his request that the US government stop issuing the report evaluating the human rights situation in several countries, considering it a violation of sovereignty.

"It violates the sovereignty of any people, of any country, we are independent," Lopez Obrador told his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Friday.

He questioned for the fourth time this week whether the report prepared by the US State Department serves to provide financial support to those countries that perform well in the field of human rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the case of Mexico, the US "has not given us a dollar", said Lopez Obrador.

"It's not true that this report has the purpose of seeing who they help and who they don't, they just don't help anyone," he said.

The US report assesses around 200 countries in the world regarding individual, political, civil and labour rights.

IANS

