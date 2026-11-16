Mexican drug kingpin Felix Gallardo, founder of Guadalajara cartel, dies at 80

Félix Gallardo, nicknamed the “Boss of Bosses,” died Sunday at 2 p.m. of multiple organ failure, the Jalisco state security department said in a statement.

The notorious drug kingpin had been hospitalized since Friday after being rushed from the Puente Grande prison, where he had been held since 1989. He was serving a combined 77-year prison sentence for drug trafficking offenses and the 1985 killing of US Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Along with Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, Félix Gallardo founded the Guadalajara cartel, which dominated drug trafficking in Mexico during the 1980s and eventually splintered into several criminal organizations in the country's north, including the Sinaloa cartel.