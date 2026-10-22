Meta ordered to pay New Mexico USD 25 billion for deceiving users about privacy on Facebook

New Mexico goes it alone

In August, Meta reached a settlement with nearly all states and territories — except New Mexico and Florida — to pay USD 18 billion and add stronger child-safety measures to its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The settlement ended a trial over teen social media addiction and resolved a pivotal case years in the making that sought to hold the tech giant accountable for the role its platforms played in undermining children's mental health. The effort targeted features designed to grab young people's attention.

New Mexico wasn't part of the multistate settlement because it was pursuing its own case.

Jurors in September found Meta liable for over 43 million violations of New Mexico consumer protection laws when a political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica, harvested Facebook user data to generate targeted political ads for the 2016 election.

Attorneys for New Mexico had sought USD 35 billion to USD 40 billion, arguing that the company would only change its ways with a sum that affected its stock price.

Lawyers for Meta argued for paying no more than USD 3.4 billion. An award 10 times that or even more would violate due process, was unconstitutional and would not hold up under appeal, they said.

Meta argued the state failed to prove misleading statements about privacy and that content moderation actually harmed New Mexicans. Interest on the penalty would accrue during an appeal, but the number of violations Meta is charged with could be reduced.

Meta attorney Matt Nicholson argued in court that a sum as high as USD 40 billion would be “shocking to the conscience” while an attorney for New Mexico, Randi McGinn, urged standing up to “tech titans who think they are bulletproof and can do whatever they want.”

The amount awarded in the case far exceeds the USD 5 billion fine that the Federal Trade Commission levied against Facebook in 2019.

Under the New Mexico Constitution, fines for violations of consumer protection laws go toward state education spending. Torrez acknowledged the money would be tied up as Meta appeals.