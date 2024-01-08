Members of Baloch diaspora in US protest against Pak outside White House

WASHINGTON: Members of the Balochistan diaspora have been staging protests outside the White House against Pakistan and the enforced disappearances of Baloch people.

One of the protestors, Waheed Baloch, a former speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, highlighted that they are holding these protests against the atrocities committed in Balochistan over the last 75 years.

"We're protesting against the atrocities that have been done to Balochistan by Pakistan for the last 75 years. We're protesting here in support of those Baloch families that were abducted and missing. For the last 75 years, Pakistan has forcefully occupied Balochistan," he said.

When asked about their expectations from the upcoming general elections in Pakistan, he said that there is no hope for elections as there have never been free and fair elections.

"There has never been a free and fair election in Pakistan, and there is no hope...for Balochistan, they just reelect their nominees... It is unconstitutional and undemocratic," he added.

Moreover, in response to Pakistan's accusation that Balochis are sponsored by the Indian government, he dismissed the claim, stating that Pakistan have lied in the past and are lying again.

"They (Pakistan) just say that Balochis are sponsored by the government of India but they never have produced any evidence...it is rubbish. They lied before, and they are lying again. If India had been supporting Balochistan, Balochistan would not have been this weak. These are just distracted tactics...," he added.

Sufi Laghari, a Sindhi foundation member, said that one of the biggest failures of Pakistan is that they always blame India.

"One of the biggest failures of Pakistan is that they always blame India...thousands of people in Balochistan have disappeared; do you think it is sponsored by India? These are useless weapons they're using. These are just blames, games and fake theories...that's why we are here in this difficult weather; we came here, and our families and children are here...This is going to be the end of the story for Pakistan and we are going to get the freedom soon," he added.

Sammi Baloch, a young Baloch protestor who was also present at the protest outside the White House, said that whatever happened to the Baloch people is atrocious and a violation of human rights violations.

"I am here because the Baloch genocide is happening and it has been happening since partition... We are here because many Baloch people have been murdered and they have been genocided and kidnapped by the Pakistani army and the military today we are here to stand with them and their families because what happened to them is atrocious and is human rights violation," she said.