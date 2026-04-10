Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes

Reading an extraordinary statement at the White House, Melania Trump said she and her attorneys were fighting back against "unfound and baseless lies" in regards to her connections to the late financier, a convicted sex offender who leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," she said. "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation."

The seemingly out-of-the-blue message came as her husband, President Donald Trump, and his administration had finally seemed to move past more than a year of controversy surrounding Epstein, especially as the Iran war had become all-consuming in Washington.

The first lady's comments almost assuredly served to push the story back into the political spotlight even as the president urged the public and media to move on from the case. The White House account on X reshared a video posted by the first lady's account of Melania Trump reading her statement. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the president had prior knowledge of the first lady's comments.