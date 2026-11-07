Meghan's estranged father arrested, charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials

Thomas Markle Sr was in a wheelchair wearing handcuffs when he was transported by ambulance with federal agents, according to video posted by The Daily Mail, a British tabloid newspaper.

Markle's arrest followed the seizure of "approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books" that contained suspected child sexual abuse images in storage in the Los Angeles area, said First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli.

Some images appear to depict him with children, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court.

"These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr Markle to the fullest extent of federal law," Essayli said.

Phone and email messages seeking comment from his court-appointed attorney were not immediately returned. After his arrest in Polk County, Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa and was released back to a senior care centre with the condition that he be electronically monitored.

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin also ordered a psychiatric exam, saying Markle might be unable to understand the proceedings or properly assist his lawyer.

Court hearings will eventually move to California "but likely won't happen for several weeks at least," the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said.