Mediators see progress in diplomatic efforts to halt Iran war, 2 regional officials say

Regional officials cite progress in talks

One of the regional officials who spoke to AP Monday described the progress made in mediation efforts as “significant”.

He said mediators were working with Iran and Oman on a mechanism for managing vessels' transit through the Strait of Hormuz, which was the trigger for the latest round of strikes and counterstrikes between Iran and the US.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said during a news conference in Tehran Monday that mediators were conveying messages but that no direct negotiations were being held with the US.

“Mediators may convey messages to us from the American side regarding ongoing developments in the region. But at present, we have no negotiations with the American side,” Baghaei said.

He said several rounds of talks had already been held between Iran and Oman, which lies on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz, on Friday and Saturday on how to manage ship traffic through the waterway.

“The objective is for Iran and Oman, as the two coastal states, to develop mechanisms to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereign rights and sovereignty of both coastal states, as well as Iran's security and national interests” Baghaei said.

However, he stressed that “the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has not changed” and that the waterway remains closed.

Tehran has asserted that the interim deal with the US allows it to manage shipping on the waterway for now, and it has objected to US efforts to support a route through the strait that passes close to Oman instead. The strait was considered an international waterway before the war.

The US military on Saturday said its recently reimposed naval blockade against Iran continued, with a dozen commercial ships redirected, two disabled and two boarded.

US forces “remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready,” it added.

The 60-day period that began when the interim deal was signed by both countries in mid-June is now well into its second half, and major issues that were meant to be negotiated — notably Iran's nuclear program at the heart of tensions — remain set aside as mediators try to keep both sides talking.