Mediators are working to broker US-Iran deal, but major hurdles remain

The indirect talks come as the conflict, which is entering its eighth month, has caused global economic damage and badly battered Iran. Multiple efforts to allow safe shipping on one of the world's most crucial waterways have failed.

The officials divulged that the behind-the-scenes efforts continue even after US President Donald Trump initially said he spurned an Iranian proposal to reopen the strait in a week if the US agreed to lift its blockade of Iranian ports, release frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales, among other conditions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi -- who stayed in New York after last week's gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly -- will meet with Qatari mediators Monday about the latest discussions, Iranian state media reported Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei as saying.

Despite Trump's often bellicose rhetoric, he is open to pursuing a non-military resolution to the conflict if one can be achieved, a senior US official said.

But the Trump administration will not reach a deal with Tehran until nuclear issues are addressed, another US official said. Trump is willing to grant sanctions relief to Iran, along with the release of some frozen funds, for concrete progress on nuclear issues, and while Iran has indicated it is flexible on nuclear issues, the sides are far apart on timing and which side makes the first moves, the official said.

All the officials were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity about the behind-the-scenes diplomatic negotiations.