Media watchdog warns Afghan journalists in Pakistan and Iran face worsening conditions

The group said that many journalists who left Afghanistan as they faced security threats now risk deportation from host nations while relocation remains delayed, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

AMSO warned that prolonged administrative delays and the absence of a clear visa timeline are deteriorating the psychological and physical conditions of journalists. The group specially requested Brazilian authorities and diplomatic missions to immediately process humanitarian visas and provide clear updates on relocation procedures.

Many Afghan journalists who fled Afghanistan reside in neighbouring nations like Pakistan and Iran, where legal status and livelihoods remain uncertain. AMSO and international rights groups have stated that swift efforts for relocation of journalists will protect them from facing ongoing uncertainty and security risks abroad.