May 9 incident is extremely disappointing: Pak army

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major-General Ahmed Sharif called May 9 incident "extremely disappointing" and said that this is the black chapter of Pakistan's history, Dawn reported. Addressing a press conference on the "facts" of May 9, Sharif said, "Ladies and gentlemen, the incident of May 9 is extremely disappointing, condemnable and a black chapter in the history of our country."

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, protests erupted in Pakistan and military installations including the Lahore corps commander's residence and state properties were attacked in Pakistan.

"The events of May 9 have proven that what enemies couldn't do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators did," the DG ISPR said, highlighting that the incident was "undoubtedly a conspiracy against Pakistan". He further stated that the investigation held until now has proven that May 9 incidents were planned for the past several months.

"Under this planning, first a conducive environment was created and people were instigated and provoked against the army," Major Sharif added. He said that a narrative based on lies and exaggeration was spread on social media inside and outside the country, adding that the authorities had obtained evidence against them, according to Dawn.

The DG ISPR said that there was a huge amount of grief and anger among the veterans over the events of May 9. Maj-Gen Sharif said the families of the soldiers, who were killed during the riot, were hurt and "they ask all of us today if their loved ones rendered these sacrifices for the nation so that their memorials are disrespected in such a manner".

The DG ISPR stressed that stability in any country was based on the relationship shared by the army and the citizens. He said that despite attempts, the enemy was unable to dent the relationship of "trust and respect between the army and the people".

During the press conference, Maj-Gen Sharif revealed that three army officers, including a lieutenant general, were sacked from their jobs as a part of the military's "self-accountability process" into the events of May 9, as per Dawn.

"After a deliberate accountability process, keeping the requests of in-court of inquiries in view, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to keep the security and honour of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters intact. "Three officers, including a lieutenant-general, have been removed from their jobs. Strict disciplinary proceedings against officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been completed," he added.