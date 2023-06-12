Mass shooting in town 30 miles away from US Capitol Hill, 3 dead

ANNAPOLIS: A mass shooting at a private residence in Annapolis, Maryland left at least three people dead and three others injured, on Sunday, Fox News reported.

Annapolis is located 30 miles away from the United States Capitol Hill.

Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson said the shooting took place in the 1000 block of Paddington Place in the state's capital city amid an exchange of gunfire, adding that a suspect is in custody.

After initial reports said at least one person died, police said at least three have died. While the conditions of the surviving victims are not known, police said one person was flown to a trauma centre, Fox News reported.

There is no further threat to the public, Annapolis police said at the scene and online.

Several police cars were seen in the area where the shooting happened, which is south of the city's centre near the waterfront.

"My message to the community is this wasn't a random act of violence," Chief Jackson told reporters at the scene. The police chief also said a "person of interest" was in custody and a weapon was seized from the shooting, Fox News reported citing The Baltimore Sun.

State Sen. Sarah Elfreth commented on the shooting in a Facebook post, calling the incident "a tragedy beyond words."

"Our community experienced a tragedy beyond words this evening," she wrote. "Multiple fatalities and injuries are reported. A suspect is in custody and police are communicating that there is no broader threat to the public. Please keep the family and the first responders of the Annapolis Police Department & Annapolis Fire Department in your thoughts tonight."

People in the area told DC News Now that there was a graduation party happening nearby. It is not clear if the shooting was related to the event.

Further details of the incident are awaited.