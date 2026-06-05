Maritime drone explodes at Romanian Black Sea port, no one hurt

It said the drone self-detonated in the port of Constanta at around 10:30 am, and that the area had already been secured and isolated by the Romanian Intelligence Service, coast guard and the Defence Ministry.

The drone was not part of the Romanian army's equipment and was not involved in its recent exercises in the Black Sea area, the ministry said. The area was evacuated, authorities said.

The maritime incident occurred a week after a Russian aerial drone that was part of an attack on Ukraine went astray and struck an apartment building in Romania's eastern Danube port city of Galati, injuring two people in the NATO member country.