Managed to reach a deal with Greenland, says Donald Trump

However, the office of Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said the deal will be signed by all three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly, and parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

In a statement she said “the agreement recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity”

of Greenland and Denmark and upholds both people’s right “to self-determination.”

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the emerging deal benefits all three governments and “recognises Greenland’s interests and our place in the international cooperation.”