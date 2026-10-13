Man stabs at least 8 people in South Korean mall

The suspect attacked shoppers as he moved through the mall before business owners and bystanders subdued him, according to Incheon's Namdong District Police Station and witnesses.

The man has a history of violent offenses and mental illness and was required to wear an electronic monitoring anklet, according to South Korea's Justice Ministry. The man's name was not released, in keeping with South Korean practice for most criminal suspects.

Witnesses told South Korean media that the attacker appeared to have knives tied to both hands and stabbed people in different parts of the mall while moving up and down the floors on an escalator.