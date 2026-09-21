Man critically injured, police officer wounded in gunfire near Ontario synagogue on Yom Kippur

The province's Special Investigations Unit said the exchange of gunfire happened near the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, about 110 miles east of Toronto. Belleville police said the officer encountered the man around 7:10 pm and that both were taken to a hospital.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether the synagogue or Jewish community was targeted. They said there was no risk to public safety and asked people to avoid the area while officers investigated.

The Special Investigations Unit, the civilian agency that investigates serious incidents involving police, said it sent investigators to the scene.