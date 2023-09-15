Man arrested for sexually assaulting journalist live on air in Spain

MADRID: Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a female reporter while she was doing live coverage from the streets of Madrid, CNN reported on Friday.

The American-based media outlet reported that the Journalist, Isa Balado for the “En boca de todos” program on Spain’s Cuatro channel was reporting on an alleged robbery on Tuesday.

The man allegedly walked towards her and then seen wrongfully touching her as the reporter was talking to the anchor Nacho Abad in the studio.

The presenter then asked the journalist if the man touched her, and Abad asked her to put “this stupid guy” on camera.

He continued to talk to her, before reaching his hand out to rub her on the head and then eventually walking away.

Balado then continued with the rest of her report.

In a later video segment, Balado commented on what had happened.

“It’s very unpleasant, particularly when you are working,” she said before the camera panned to show the man standing on the street with another man.