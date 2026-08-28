Mamdani extends solidarity with Indians impacted by Nepal floods in message in Tibetan

The message came hours after he expressed support for Nepalese and Tibetan people impacted by the disastrous flooding which claimed hundreds of lives and displaced many others.

“Many New York City residents heard distressing bad news this morning from their home countries. In the border areas between India and Tibet, flooding has occurred, resulting in the loss of life for hundreds of people, and those who have not yet reached safety are still searching for a way to survive,” Mamdani said in a post on X, originally written in Tibetan.

“To the people from India and Tibet, we in our city know the sorrow you are carrying in your hearts. In this time of great hardship, you are not alone. Along with you, there is also New York City,” said Mamdani on Thursday afternoon. The website X provided an English translation of his message.

Minutes later, Mamdani posted a message in Nepali where he said, “Thousands of New Yorkers woke up yesterday to heartbreaking news from their homeland. A devastating flood in the Nepal-Tibet border region has claimed hundreds of lives, and the search for still-missing loved ones continues unabated.