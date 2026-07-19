Mali rebels ambush an army convoy, killing or capturing scores of soldiers

The Malian army confirmed the attack, saying in a statement that armed groups ambushed the convoy of Malian soldiers and their partners in a remote part of the northern Gao region. It did not give further details, only saying that “a counterattack is underway.”

Both the regional al-Qaida affiliate JNIM and the separatist Azawad Liberation Front, or FLA, separately claimed responsibility for the attack as a joint operation in statements that spoke about “great human losses” and “serious material damage” on the side of the Malian army.

The groups said the convoy was made up of both the Malian army and Russia's Africa Corps, whose forces have been supporting Mali's military on the ground.

It is the latest such partnership between the two groups that observers say poses great risks to Mali's stability and its ruling junta.