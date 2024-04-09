Maldives ex-min mocks Tricolour, apologises

MALE: A Maldivian minister, who was suspended in January for her derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocked the Indian flag after including parts of the flag in an altered campaign poster of the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

After it triggered a row, former deputy youth minister Mariyam Shiuna has apologised for the content of her post. She denied any intention to mock India and claimed to have used the design of the Indian flag “by mistake”.