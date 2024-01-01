Begin typing your search...

Malaysian PM Pledges Further Economic Development In 2024

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to prioritise economic development that will directly benefit the people in a New Year message.

ByIANSIANS|1 Jan 2024 7:14 AM GMT
Malaysian PM Pledges Further Economic Development In 2024
X

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (IANS)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to prioritise economic development that will directly benefit the people in a New Year message.

"We have achieved some success in a short period, such as a decrease in inflation to 2 percent and the lowest unemployment rate, with the economy growing and maintaining at 4 percent," Xinhua news agency reported.

"However, the true measure is the well-being, welfare and prosperity of the people ... for those facing hardships in their lives and with the cost of living, it must be promptly addressed," he said in a recorded video message.

The prime minister also said there should be full focus on efforts to drive economic growth, and called for improving governance among the leadership and civil service.

MalaysiaMalaysian PMMalaysian Prime Minister Anwar IbrahimAnwar IbrahimNew Year 2024New year wish
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X