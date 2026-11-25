The 16 are valued at $9.3 billion before discounts, Malaysia Aviation Group President and CEO Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar said. Airlines typically get steep discounts when they buy in bulk.

He said the new planes would bolster the group's competitiveness and support its expansion into Europe. Securing an order now was crucial given delays in plane deliveries, which remain an industry-wide challenge, he said.

The first deliveries of the 787-10 Dreamliners are scheduled to begin in 2032, with the initial 10 aircraft expected by 2035, MAG said in a statement. The wide-body aircraft would gradually replace the group's existing seven Airbus A350s, boosting fuel efficiency and providing greater capacity and operational flexibility, it said.