KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines' parent company unveiled plans Wednesday to buy 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with options for six more, as part of its fleet modernization strategy and expansion into Europe.
The 16 are valued at $9.3 billion before discounts, Malaysia Aviation Group President and CEO Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar said. Airlines typically get steep discounts when they buy in bulk.
He said the new planes would bolster the group's competitiveness and support its expansion into Europe. Securing an order now was crucial given delays in plane deliveries, which remain an industry-wide challenge, he said.
The first deliveries of the 787-10 Dreamliners are scheduled to begin in 2032, with the initial 10 aircraft expected by 2035, MAG said in a statement. The wide-body aircraft would gradually replace the group's existing seven Airbus A350s, boosting fuel efficiency and providing greater capacity and operational flexibility, it said.
Nasaruddin said the group currently operates a fleet of about 101 aircraft and expects this to grow to 129 aircraft by 2035, including its cargo operations and low-cost airline Firefly.
The Dreamliners are expected to initially support Malaysia Airlines' existing network, including services to London and Paris Charles de Gaulle, as well as Asia-Pacific, covering Sydney, Melbourne, Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul, he said.
“As we look ahead to the next phase of growth, these aircraft will strengthen our ability to serve key international markets with greater capacity, efficiency and flexibility,” he added.