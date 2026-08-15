Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's coast, toppling buildings, killing at least 5

Authorities issued a tsunami warning and urged coastal residents to move to higher ground, but later lifted the warning when Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said monitoring showed no significant sea-level changes that would pose a threat to coastal communities.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit Indonesia's Flores region with a depth of 10 kilometres at 5:58 am local time. Its epicentre was 68 km north-northwest of the city of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province. The initial quake was followed by several aftershocks.

East Nusa Tenggara police chief Rudi Darmoko said preliminary reports indicate two fatalities in Sikka Regency and three in Manggarai Regency as the earthquake caused severe damage and collapsed buildings. He said power outages in cities and villages have hampered the flow of information and complicated search and rescue efforts.

“We are continuing to collect reports of damages and casualties, but there are communication disruptions,” Darmoko said,

Footage on local television showed patients at several hospitals being evacuated from buildings as a precaution following the quake. Hospital staff moved equipment outdoors, including beds, IV stands and oxygen cylinders, and set up temporary treatment areas to adapt to emergency conditions.