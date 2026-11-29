The earthquake shook 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, a city near Los Angeles, and caused multiple aftershocks in the area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighbourhood fire stations to examine infrastructure for damage. The fire department determined no damage or injuries have been reported in the city of Los Angeles.

The City of Manhattan Beach urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours and sometimes days after an earthquake. The city said on social media there is no tsunami threat at this time.

Teresa Macias had just gotten out of bed and made her coffee when her house in Lomita began to shake around 9:30 am local time. The painted bottles that she decorates fell to the floor, and her dog ran scared from underneath her bed.

As a Californian, Macias experiences earthquakes on a regular basis, but this one was different, the 66-year-old office clerk said.