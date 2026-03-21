MAGA fans swooned over this blonde 'dream girl'—she was AI

CHENNAI: Popular Instagram MAGA influencer Jessica Foster, portrayed as an attractive, blonde, all-American woman, has been found to be AI-generated, as per reports. After four months of posting pro-US, pro-war videos and images with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, experts have debunked that Foster is an image created by an AI generator.
The account, which had over a million followers, has now been taken down. Before being removed from Instagram, the account was allegedly linked to an OnlyFans profile.
Foster appeared glamorous, in uniform, posing with Donald Trump and his entourage, and rubbing shoulders with world leaders, from Vladimir Putin and Melania Trump to Volodymyr Zelensky and Lionel Messi.
The account had also posted a picture of her giving a speech at Trump's “Board of Peace” meeting, where a placard read 'Border of Peace'. In another recent post, Foster was seen with President Donald Trump and an F-22 Raptor fighter jet. However, there are no verifiable details of her serving in the Army, according to media reports.
Reportedly, the first post on the influencer's account was made in December 2025. The bio read “america first”. She was followed by many MAGA supporters who were impressed by the photos and videos depicting the patriotic life of a “MAGA dream girl”. This also reflects a growing trend of right-wing influencers using AI-generated women to promote 'patriotism'.
The posts also revealed inconsistencies, showing her in varying roles such as a staff sergeant, a Ranger School graduate, and even a one-star general, as reported by The Washington Post. It is still unknown who operated the account.
MAGA, short for “Make America Great Again”, is a slogan popularised by Donald Trump across his 2016, 2020 and 2024 campaigns.