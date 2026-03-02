Macron says France will allow temporary deployment of nuclear-armed jets to European allies

Macron said the unprecedented new posture could “provide for the temporary deployment of elements of our strategic air forces to allied countries," but said there would be no sharing of decision-making with any other nation regarding the use of the nuclear weapons.

Talks about such arrangements have started with Britain, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark, Macron said at a military base at L'Ile Longue in northwestern France that hosts the country's ballistic missile submarines.

Macron's long-planned speech, scheduled before the most recent outbreak of hostilities in Iran, was aimed at spelling out how French nuclear weapons fit into Europe's security amid concerns raised on the continent by recurring tensions with US President Donald Trump.

France also will allow partners to participate in deterrence exercises and allow allies' non-nuclear forces to participate in France's nuclear activities, said Macron, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces under the French constitution.

In a joint statement, Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed a deeper Franco-German integration in the field of deterrence.