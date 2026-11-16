Macron leaves Francophonie summit in Cambodia with leadership dispute on hold

After intense negotiations over the weekend and into Monday, member states decided that the incumbent secretary-general, Rwanda's Louise Mushikiwabo, will stay on to lead the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie for another year before making way for a new leader.

Mushikiwabo was seeking a third term at the summit, which Congo had opposed, going as far as threatening to leave the OIF if she was reelected.

Congo has more than 110 million people — far exceeding France's population of 70 million — and its withdrawal would be a significant blow to the organization.

Congo, the United States and UN experts accuse Rwanda of backing the M23, one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo, along the border with Rwanda. Rwanda's government consistently denies backing armed groups in Congo.

The French president's office welcomed the one-year postponement and said it would allow the organisation "to overcome divisions and preserve the consensus in the francophone family.”

Congo's Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner said on X that “a wise compromise” would preserve unity in the Francophonie.