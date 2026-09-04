Lindsay Clancy trial ends without verdict for sixth day after drama in courtroom

Lindsay Clancy trial takes a new twist

While the jury has twice sent the judge notes saying it couldn't agree on a verdict, this is the first time it has indicated possible tension or acrimony in the deliberation room.

Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington said in court that the jury foreperson sent another note Thursday complaining to the judge that one juror was refusing to listen to the law on reasonable doubt.

Sullivan, after receiving the jury's note, brought in each juror individually and questioned them in private. The judge then reread his instructions on reasonable doubt before sending them back to continue deliberating. Redding told the judge he should have dismissed the juror from the case.

“If we come back here in a half-hour with a mistrial because of a juror that has just spurned the instructions of this court, it's a shame — it's a real shame,” Reddington said, referring to a possible deadlocked jury.

Reddington said afterward outside the courthouse that the juror would be questioned by the judge Friday. “There's a person who has doubt but will not listen to the judge's instructions,” he told reporters.

Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague said in court that she believed Judge William Sullivan's instruction was appropriate and no further action was necessary.

Sullivan said removing a deliberating juror is a sensitive undertaking.

"I don't feel it is proper for me to side with one side or the other of the deliberations,” the judge said. “I don't feel it's appropriate for me to say, 'I agree with one juror or the 11.' I have asked if they are able to follow my instructions. They swore earlier that they could.”

At one point and for the first time in the trial, Clancy was brought to join a sidebar conversation with the judge. Paralysed from the waist down after her suicide attempt, Clancy uses a wheelchair, which Reddington himself pushed to the front of the courtroom.

“She has a right to know what's going on,” he later told reporters.