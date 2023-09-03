Libyan PM stresses support for anti-terrorism force

TRIPOLI: Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah has stressed his government's support for the country's Anti-Terrorism Force during a graduation ceremony for new members of the force in the city of Misurata.

Dbeibah, who is also the Defence Minister, said on Saturday that the Government of National Unity would spare no effort to support the Anti-Terrorism Force, as well as other security and military forces.

The Prime Minister added that his government will stand firm against those who destabilise Libya, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ceremony included military and combat demonstrations. A total of 162 new members of the Anti-Terrorism Force graduated after three months of basic training.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been suffering escalating violence, unrest and terror attacks.