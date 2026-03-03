Lebanese army is evacuating 'advanced positions'
Lebanese army is evacuating 'advanced positions' Videograb
World

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says Lebanese army is evacuating 'advanced positions' along Israeli border

The agency said that the troops are redeploying to other posts.
Published on

DUBAI: Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said on Tuesday that the Lebanese army is evacuating some of its positions along the border with Israel.

The agency said that the troops are redeploying to other posts.

The report comes after Israel's military said it is conducting operations inside Lebanon along the border with Israel.

Lebanese army is evacuating 'advanced positions'
Israeli military says soldiers operating in southern Lebanon
Lebanese army
National News Agency
evacuating
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in