World
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says Lebanese army is evacuating 'advanced positions' along Israeli border
The agency said that the troops are redeploying to other posts.
DUBAI: Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said on Tuesday that the Lebanese army is evacuating some of its positions along the border with Israel.
The agency said that the troops are redeploying to other posts.
The report comes after Israel's military said it is conducting operations inside Lebanon along the border with Israel.