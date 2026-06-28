Trump presses Syria to take on Hezbollah, raising alarm in Lebanon and Israel

“I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah. Cause to be honest with you, I think they'd do a better job.” Days later, on the first day of US-Iran talks in Switzerland, Fox News' Trey Yingst said that, during an interview, Trump had expressed disappointment that Israel can't “put Hezbollah away” and said that he is “close to giving it to Syria” because he thinks al-Sharaa would be more precise.