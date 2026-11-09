Leaders gather in Turkey for UN climate summit after disastrous year of extreme weather

Limiting temperature rise to that threshold was a goal established during the 2015 Paris Agreement. Since then, it's been a focus of international climate negotiations.

That the goal is no longer realistic underscores how difficult it's been for the world to cut greenhouse gas emissions, which are released into the atmosphere when fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal are burned, leading to climate change.

“This is the first COP where it is clear beyond a reasonable doubt that the world will overshoot the 1.5-degree target,” said Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum. “We will not look away, and we will not lower our ambition.”

Kurum, the COP31 president, has said that rather than establishing new targets, he wants the summit to focus on turning previous climate commitments into action.

He has announced an “Action Agenda” that includes reducing methane, a greenhouse gas, and building climate-resilient cities, among other things.

A central theme is electrification, with the aim of increasing the use of electricity — preferably from renewable energy such as solar and wind — from 21% to 35% by 2035, to reduce greenhouse emissions.

During the negotiations, scheduled Nov. 9-20, delegates are also expected to take up the issue of helping poorer countries pay to adapt to rising temperatures and extreme weather events, both tied to climate change, and transition away from fossil fuels.

The last two summits, COP30 in Brazil and COP29 in Azerbaijan, came under criticism for ending with little agreement on how to reduce greenhouse emissions. The final texts of those agreements didn't even mention fuels; at COP28 in Dubai, delegates agreed to transition away from fossil fuels.