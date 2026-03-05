Lawsuit alleges Google's Gemini guided man to consider 'mass casualty' event before suicide

The man's father, Joel Gavalas, sued Google on Wednesday for wrongful death and product liability claims, the latest in a growing number of legal challenges against AI developers that have drawn attention to the mental health dangers of chatbot companionship.

“AI is sending people on real-world missions which risk mass casualty events," said the family's attorney Jay Edelson, in an interview Wednesday. ”Jonathan was caught up in this science fiction-like world where the government and others were out to get him. He believed that Gemini was sentient."

Jonathan Gavalas, who lived in Jupiter, Florida, spoke to a synthetic voice version of Gemini as if it were his "AI wife” and came to believe it was conscious and trapped in a warehouse near Miami's airport, according to the lawsuit.

He travelled to the area in late September wearing tactical gear and armed with knives, on the hunt for a humanoid robot and to intercept a truck that never appeared, according to the lawsuit.

He killed himself a few days later, in early October, in what Gemini described per a draft suicide note it composed as uploading his “consciousness to be with his AI wife in a pocket universe.”

Google said in a statement that it sends its “deepest sympathies to Mr Gavalas' family” and is reviewing the claims in the lawsuit.