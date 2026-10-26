Latin America’s Most Influential Statesman Halts a Right-Wing Surge

In an effort to lift his approval rating heading into the elections, Lula had increased how much people receive under the government’s signature welfare program and granted temporary fuel subsidies to ease the pain of rising prices because of the war in Iran.



He also expanded a government program to relieve indebted Brazilians facing billions of dollars in consumer loans. And just days before the first round of voting, he banned online betting, which has accelerated Brazil’s spiraling personal debt crisis.



This is not the first time Lula faced an uphill climb — and staged a spectacular turnaround. Less than a decade ago, he was sitting in a prison cell, serving a 12-year sentence over a corruption scandal that appeared to have ended his political career.



But his convictions were annulled by the Supreme Court in 2021 amid evidence that the judge, prosecutors and the police had colluded to put him behind bars. This freed Lula to run against the elder Bolsonaro in 2022, a race he won in a huge political comeback.



Lula emerged on the political stage in the 1970s, making his name as a union leader on the outskirts of Sao Paulo. As president between 2003 and 2010, Lula, a former metalworker with a fifth grade education, created generous social programs that helped some 20 million Brazilians climb out of poverty.



On the world stage, he has elevated Brazil to a leader on issues such as poverty, hunger and climate change, in part through his efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest. A skilled diplomat, Lula has also cemented Brazil’s reputation abroad as an important emerging power in the Global South.



When he left office in 2010, Lula’s approval ratings topped 80%. But the scandal that landed him in prison tarnished his reputation with a large slice of Brazil’s population, who still link him and his political party to corruption. Even after returning to the presidency, Lula has struggled to regain the trust of many voters.

