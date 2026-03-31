Latest: UN peacekeepers, Israeli troops killed in fighting in Lebanon

Israel is trying to push Hezbollah militants, who have fired rockets and drones across the border, out of southern Lebanon in a campaign that Israeli officials suggest could become a prolonged occupation.

The UN Security Council is set to discuss the situation after three UN peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon in less than 24 hours, although it's not clear who was responsible. Israel said early Tuesday that another four of its soldiers had been killed in the offensive.

Trump said the US is negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in an interview with the New York Post published Monday. The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington's negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the US and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

Trump also threatened widespread destruction of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached “shortly.”

US gas prices jumped past an average of USD 4 a gallon on Tuesday for the first time since 2022 as fuel prices continue to soar worldwide. US stocks edged higher in shaky trading Monday as oil prices keep climbing because of uncertainty about when the war could end.