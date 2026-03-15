Latest: UAE reports new missile attack, day after Iran warns 3 major ports to evacuate

Tehran accused the United States of using “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran's oil exports, without providing evidence, as the war showed no signs of ending.

US President Donald Trump said he hoped allies would send warships to secure the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have deepened Lebanon's humanitarian crisis, with about 800 people killed and more than 850,000 displaced.