Latest: Trump says he'll raise tariffs to 15pc after Supreme Court ruling

The Latest: Trump says his State of the Union address will be a long one

How long is an important question.

As he was wrapping up the White House event recognising “angel families,” Trump talked about how well the country is performing, in his view, and his administration's work to cut off illegal immigration from Mexico to the US.

“I'm making a speech tomorrow night, and you'll be hearing me say that,” he said. “I mean, it's going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about.”

Last year, the Republican president spoke for a record-setting 100 minutes to a joint session of Congress. Such a speech in a president's first year in office technically is not considered a State of the Union address.