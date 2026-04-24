Latest: Standoff intensifies in Strait of Hormuz after Trump issues ‘shoot and kill' order

“In Iran, there are no hard-liners or moderates'. We are all Iranians and revolutionaries,” Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote in almost identical social media statements.

Since the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the first strike of the war on Feb. 28, it has been unclear who in Iran wields ultimate authority over its collection of civilian figures and powerful generals who appear to be in charge.